Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has now crossed 35,000 with the toll at 1,147. A total of 1993 fresh cases have been reported with 73 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has now crossed 35,000 with the toll at 1147. Total 1993 new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours with 73 deaths. According to the ministry of health and family welfare, total active cases in India have reached 25,007 with 8888 people discharged and cured of the virus. Maharastra remains the worst-affected state by recording 583 more cases and 15 deaths in the last few hours taking its total tally to 10,498 which is the highest number recorded by any state in India and the death toll at 459.

Gujarat reports 313 fresh cases in the last 24 hours taking its total number of cases to 4,395 with 214 deaths. Total cases in Delhi reached 3,515 after recording 26 fresh cases in the last few hours with toll at 59. Further, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 161 new cases taking its tally to 2660, followed by Tamil Nadu with 2323 total cases and 27 deaths.

Moreover, the 40-day lockdown which was imposed by the Prime Minister will come to an end on May 4. Further, the government is planning different ways to take an exit from the lockdown. It will start when the restrictions will be relaxed in areas which have reported no new cases in the last 28 days.

Also Read: Coronavirus update: Centre says indigenous tests kits to be ready by mid May

73 deaths and 1993 new cases reported in the last 24 hours in the country due to #Coronavirus. https://t.co/WopI0vYyw0 — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

Globally, coronavirus has affected a total of 3.2 million people and has taken lives of 233,000 worldwide as per the reports. United States has reported total of 1 million COVID-19 cases with the toll at 63,000. According to the World Health Organization, Europe remains in the grip of the pandemic with 46% of cases and 63% of deaths worldwide.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App