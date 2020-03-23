Coronavirus: An official said all domestic flights in India will be suspended from March 25 midnight, while cargo and flights on special evacuation duty will run.

All domestic passenger flights operation has been suspended from Tuesday 11:59 pm, said an official in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The decision was taken after airlines staff reported that passengers, crew and people working at airports are facing trouble in reaching airports and commute between within the cities because of the lock down, which has been called by the state governments to prevent spread of novel coronavirus aka COVID-19.

On precautionary directions shared by the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Aviation, and Ministry of External Affairs, the operation of internation flights has already suspended for a week from March 22.

An official told the media that from Tuesday 11:59 pm, no passenger flight will run in India. Only carriers and evacuation flights on special duty will be allowed in the commercial space.

Meanwhile, the number of positive corona virus cases shoot up to 415 and number of people died went up to 7 with 3 deaths is last 48 hours. The virus has infected more than 3,00,000 people in over 105 countries claiming 11,800 lives.

All most every state including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana, Andhara Pradesh are under lock down and requesting people to stay indoors.

Earlier the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed the owners and editors of media houses about their roles in making people aware of the virus.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App