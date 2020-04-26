Coronavirus: Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam has issued an order that permits all standalone shops to reopen for business, following the MHA order.

Coronavirus: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday ordered all the shops registered under the Shops and Establishments Act of States and Union Territories to reopen for business in order to boost the economy. Following the MHA order, Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to open all the shops barring malls, cinema halls, gyms, bars, restaurants, and salons. The Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam also issued an order which included amendments of some more commercial and private establishments in the Union Territory.

The MHA also clarified that the shops which are in residential areas are only allowed to do business. The shop owners are also asked to follow all the safety precautions like wearing masks, gloves and following all social distancing rules with no exceptions.

The number of coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir has now climbed to 494 with 40 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours. Six people have already lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the Union Territory. Further, UT government has also decided to issue special passes to 963 employees, who belong to other places. These employees will be traveling back to their hometown after the passes get issued.

Take a look at the order issued by Jammu and Kashmir government—

Jammu and Kashmir govt has issued a notification clarifying "shops and establishments that shall be allowed to operate in pursuance of Ministry of Home Affairs' order." pic.twitter.com/nNZ3qrzAif — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

Further, the total number of coronavirus cases nears 25000 with 5209 people who have recovered after suffering from COVID-19 and 779 people who have lost their lives in the pandemic as per the data shared by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on April 25.

