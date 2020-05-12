Coronavirus Kerala Guidelines, Covid 19 Kerala Lockdown update today: Kerala government recently issued modified guidelines for infrastructure arrangements and do's and don't to be followed for smooth interstate movement of stranded persons during the lockdown.

Coronavirus Kerala Guidelines, Covid 19 Kerala Lockdown update today: Kerala government on Tuesday issued modified guidelines for infrastructure arrangements and procedures to be followed to ensure smooth interstate movement of stranded persons during the lockdown. “Necessary permission, if any, required from the State where you are presently located need to be taken for ensuring a smooth journey till Kerala border,” read the order by the state government.

It has also made it clear that people will only be allowed to travel if they have a permit from the state government and local authorities. “You are requested to start the journey only after receiving the travel permit from the government of Kerala and the local authority of your present location to avoid any problem during travel. Those who reach the check post without passes will not be allowed entry,” it further read.

Also Read: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS, tests negative for COVID-19

Coronavirus Kerala Guidelines: The orders by the government further read

To maintain social distancing norms, only 4 persons will be permitted to travel in a car, 5 in an SUV, 10 in a van and 25 in a bus. The maximum number of passengers in a van /bus will be half of the seating capacity). Keep sanitizer, use masks, and maintain physical distancing throughout the journey. An exit and entry pass/passes shall be issued by the District Collectors to those persons who seek to go outside states to bring back their stranded child/ children, spouse and parent/s. Everybody including those coming from red zones shall remain under home quarantine for 14 days from the date of arrival. Only priority groups and persons will be allowed entry passes:

Those from neighboring states seeking Medical aid in Kerala

Pregnant ladies with family

Family members including children separated due to lockdown

Students

Senior citizens with family members

Persons who had lost a job.

The guidelines further added that all luggage must be disinfected and temperature checks must be carried out with Infrared flash thermometer among other things.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App