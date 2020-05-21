Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases reach 1,12,359 with toll at 3435. Total of 5,609 new cases reported in the last 24 hours with 132 deaths.

Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases has reached 1,12,359 with the toll at 3435. India has reported a total of 63,624 active cases with more than 45,000 cured and discharged from the hospitals as per the latest reports by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A total of 5,609 fresh cases were reported with 132 deaths in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra tops the charts by reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases 39,297 with 2,000 new cases registered on Wednesday, followed by Tamil Nadu with a total of 13191 cases with 87 deaths and Gujarat with 12537 cases. Delhi has reported a total of 11,088 cases with 176 deaths.

Some hours back, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that domestic civil aviation operations will resume from May 25. The minister added that all the airports along with air carriers are informed to be ready for operations. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said that 7.9 people per lakh populations have got affected due to COVID-19 and the recovery rate stands at 39.62 percent.

Not just this in the press conference on Wednesday, he also listed the recovery rate from all the lockdowns. He stated that in the first lockdown, the recovery rate was at 7.1 percent later in the second lockdown it was 11.42 percent, during the third lockdown it rose to 26.59 percent, and currently, it is at 39.62 percent.

Also Read: Delhi HC asks AAP govt to renew registrations of labourers falling under eligible category

Spike of 5,609 #COVID19 cases & 132 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 112359, including 63624 active cases & 3435 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/NTJ4SXz9qZ — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020

Coronavirus cases globally have surpassed 5 million on Wednesday with Latin America crossing the records of the United States and Europe in terms of new COVID-19 cases. Further, Brazil has also recorded a surge in number of new cases surpassing France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The pandemic has till now taken lives of 326,000 people, among which half are reported from Europe.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App