Coronavirus latest updates: 324 Indians have been rescued from China's Wuhan but sadly 6 persons were left out. Air India's special flight with doctors brought 324 Indians back and now they will be kept under isolation for 14 days at Delhi's RML hospital.

Air India’s special flight-Boeing 747 brought 324 stranded Indians back from China’s Wuhan on Saturday. The flight took off from Wuhan’s Tianhe International Airport and reached Capital’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 7:30 am. Reports said the deadly coronavirus has killed over 200 people till now and the number of people with symptoms is increasing rapidly.

The aircraft that brought all Indians, was loaded with special types of equipment and carried 5 doctors from Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. The officials brought back 324 Indians but sadly they have to leave 6 passengers who had high temperatures, one of the symptoms for coronavirus. `

It has been said that the rescued passengers would be kept under the isolation as they pose serious health risks to others at the ITBP Centre in Delhi’s Chhawla.

Another special flight to China is also scheduled for today.

One of the passengers told media that the Chinese authorities didn’t allow 6 passengers as they were measured high temperatures during the screening.

After the return of the Indians living in China, most of them were students, Indian authorities thanked the Chinese government for facilitating the special flight and their support to send 324 people back from Wuhan.

The Indian embassy today tweeted that the Air India flight carrying 324 Indian nationals from the coronavirus hit Hubei Province of China took off from Wuhan in the early hours of February 1. Majority of the passengers were Indian students. The India government sincerely thank the Chinese government for facilitating this flight,” said an official.

