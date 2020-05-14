Coronavirus lockdown: After Maharashtra train accident, recently two more tragic incidents happened last night where the migrant labourers lost their lives in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pardesh

Coronavirus lockdown: In a tragic incident, 8 migrant labourers died with more than 50 injured after a truck accident in Madhya Pradesh. Reportedly, the accident took place when the truck in which these migrant labourers were traveling bang in a bus in Cantt PS area, Guna last night. The labourers who have died were going to their native places in Uttar Pradesh. The injured have been shifted to a district hospital.

In another incident, six migrants workers were run over by a government bus of UP on a highway near Muzaffarnagar district. In the accident two are injured. Reports reveal that the workers were walking to Gopalganj, which happens to be their hometown in Bihar from Punjab. Police reported that the bus was empty and the driver was overspeeding. The accident took place at 11 pm on Wednesday and a case has been registered against the unknown driver.

In a statement, the Uttar Pradesh government has directed officers to make sure that no migrant workers and labourers walk on the road at any cost. Many accidents involving migrant workers are being reported in the country in the last few days. Some days back, 16 migrant labourers were crushed by a train in the Aurangabad district in Karnad, Maharashtra. Reports reveal that the labourers along with their family were sleeping on the railway tracks.

Madhya Pradesh: 8 labourers dead & around 50 injured after the truck they were travelling in, collided with a bus in Cantt PS area in Guna last night. Injured persons shifted to district hospital.All the 8 killed labourers were going to their native places in UP from Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/OaB9SCLpjY — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2020

6 migrant workers who were walking along the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway killed after a speeding bus ran over them late last night, near Ghalauli check-post. Case registered against unknown bus driver. pic.twitter.com/s81e7gpYkH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 14, 2020

The labourers were run over by a empty goods train that was coming from Jalna. Reports suggest that the labourers were from Chhattisgarh and were returning to their hometown on foot with their families in the lockdown.

