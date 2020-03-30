Coronavirus lockdown: To curb the spread of novel coronavirus, the Andhra Pradesh government is using Covid alerting tracking system built by State Disaster Management Authority. The app easily tracks over 25,000 people who are under home quarantine

Coronavirus lockdown: The Andhra Pradesh government is implementing a unique and modern idea to curb the spread of novel coronavirus in the state and keep its citizens safe. The state government is using 2 unique tools developed by the State Disaster Management Authority with the help of other agencies too :

1) Track each person in-home quarantine in real-time.

2) To track the travel history of positive cases.

Here’s how this works:

The first tool which is called the Covid alerting tracking system is being used by the authorities to track over 25,000 people placed under home quarantine by tracking the location of their numbers in realtime with the help of Telecomm service providers and mobile tower signals.

– The authorities already have a database of mobile numbers of all these 25,000 people. Taking the base location as the location of the respective person’s residence, the tool is equipped to alert the district authorities if the person travels beyond a 100m radius from the base location thereby violating the norms of home quarantine.

– Upon receiving the alert, district authorities then reach out to the violator asking him to get back and do the needful.

– If the violator refuses to do so, the matter is escalated and the state authorities then jump into action.

This way, the authorities are ensuring that each one of them abides by the norms.

The second tool is being used by the authorities to track the travel history of all the positive cases using the same data and mobile tower signals.

– With the help of the patient’s phone number and service providers, all the places that the person has travelled to, from 15 prior to being tested positive are obtained by the authorities.

– Upon getting all the locations that the patient has visited, they narrow down on those where the patient has spent at least 15 minutes.

– This helps the authorities track local transmission, setup red zones within a 2-3 km radius and sanitize.

The authorities have already mapped all the locations that 20 of the +ve cases have visited by now.

As per sources that other states like Telangana, Bihar, and Odisha are also mulling over following AP and using the same tools to curb the spread of Corona in their respective stats.

