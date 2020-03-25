Coronavirus lockdown Day 1: Uttar Pradesh administration tried to take the sincere steps to control the spread of coronavirus in the highly populated state. CM Yogiadityanath ensured the people that their will be no scarcity of the essentials in the state.

Coronavirus lockdown Day 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the countrywide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak in the world. State governments also took some important decisions to control the spread of the virus. Uttar Pradesh banned the sale and the manufacturing of the Pan Masala. As the consumption of the pan masala is much in the state and people could move out for it because of their habits.

Also, people spit it on roads and walls that may unhinge a society. To maintain the hygiene and to maintain the lockdown UP administration has taken the decision and claimed that it will work and it is necessary to do so. Although the people are not yet convinced by the government’s decision and Prime Minister’s decision. They are roaming out for common needs.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured people that he will not let UP natives to suffer for essentials. He said that he will make sure that everything will reach to the doorsteps. The regions where the delivery boys were not planted government allowed the local shop keepers to open their shops for essentials. They have been given certain guidelines and restricted to follow the.

People are continuously violating the rule of lockdown and gathered to store ration, medicines etc. Because of the lockdown people instantly became impatient and panicking can be seen everywhere. Whereas the government has done all possible measures to stabilize the situation. Let’s cooperate and help the task force.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App