Coronavirus India lockdown Day 5, Coronavirus cases & deaths in India: India has finally entered day 5 of 21 days lockdown and the number of confirmed cases has now reached 979 (including 931 Indian cases and 48 foreign nationals) with 87 patients have been cured and 25 deaths as per the Union health ministry. Taking the scenario state wise, the worst affected state is Maharashtra where 186 positive cases have been reported with 6 deaths, then Kerala which has reported 182 cases with 1 death and then Karnataka with 76 cases and three deaths.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab have reported less than 40 cases. Talking about the global scenario, Italy has crossed 30,000 cases with more than 1000 deaths followed by other countries like Spain, France, Iran and Italy with over 8.000 new cases. Further, China has now confirmed 45 new cases with five more deaths in the last 24 hours.

Further, the Centre has now directed all the states to ensure no movement by making all the necessary measures for the migrants at their place of work that will include food and their daily wages. Not just this, Indian railways have also come up with a new plan to ensure uninterrupted flow of essential commodities by introducing run parcel vans in the entire country.

Center directs States to ensure no movement of people across cities. All arrangements be made for migrant labourers at their place of work including timely payment of wages. Action should be taken against those asking students/labourers to vacate: Govt of India. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/8sXiiHvfIo — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2020

Officials revealed that special parcel trains will be running from Moga- Chhangsari, Chandigarh-Jaipur, New Delhi-Kalyan, New Delhi- Gauhati, New Delhi-Mumbai routes. The official reveals that due to lack of traffic on tracks this, the run of these trains will be easy and now the transportation of all the essential commodities will also become uninterrupted. These parcel services will mainly include medical equipment, food, dairy products, and medical supplies.

