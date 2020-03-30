Coronavirus lockdown day 6: Overall coronavirus cases went above 1,000 in the country on Monday even as the Centers top bureaucrat denied reports of extending the 21-day lockdown as baseless on Day 6 of the lockdown.

Coronavirus lockdown day 6: India has entered its day six of 21 days of lockdown imposed by PM Modi a week back. The total number of cases has now reached 1071 with 100 people cured and discharged from the hospital and 27 deaths. Talking about the scenario state-wise, Maharastra is the most affected state with total of 218 cases and 8 deaths followed by Kerala with 213 cases and 1 death and Karnataka which has 85 total cases with 2 deaths.

Talking about the global scenario, in total 30,000 people have died with more than six lakh people suffering from COVID-19. Further, the Indian government is also striving hard to tackle the problem faced by the migrant laborers, who are left with no other option than leaving urban areas during this 21 days lockdown. Further, the Centre has given instructions to provide all the facilities to migrants like their wages, food and medical support at their workplace.

Not just this, recently Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has also denied to all the reports and the rumours claiming that government might extend this 21 days lockdown when it expires. In a tweet, Rajiv Gauba revealed that he is surprised to hear such reports, giving clarity on the subject, he said that there is no such plan of the government extending the lockdown.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Health Ministry confirms 1024 active cases, 95 cured, 27 lost their lives

I’m surprised to see such reports, there is no such plan of extending the lockdown: Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on reports of extending #CoronavirusLockdown (file pic) pic.twitter.com/xYuoZkgM5e — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

Total number of #Coronavirus positive cases in India rises to 1071 (including 942 active cases, 99 cured/discharged cases and 29 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/fer0VfvlAV — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

Talking about the scenario of the national capital, the police is now leaving no stone unturned in following the guidelines of no movement of vehicles in the state. From checking passes, identity cards to only allowing the service of providing essential commodities, Police have become more strict in this lockdown.

Delhi: Passes & identity cards of people being checked by Police during #CoronavirusLockdown, as only those availing or providing essential services are being allowed; Visuals from Delhi-Noida- Direct (DND) flyway pic.twitter.com/uysvXaNsqb — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App