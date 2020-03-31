Coronavirus lockdown day 7: Health Ministry has now confirmed 1251 active cases of coronavirus in India with 102 cured and 31 deaths. Further, on day seven of the lockdown, the focus has now turned on the Nizamuddin event spread.

Talking about the recent cases state-wise, Maharashtra has reported 10 deaths with 250 positive number of cases which is maximum in India, followed by Gujarat with 6 deaths, Karnataka with 3 deaths, Madhya Pradesh with 3, Delhi with 2, Jammu and Kashmir with 2 and Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and Tamil Nadu with 1 death each. Further, to balance out the revenue and the economic status, the government is also trying hard to initiate various humanitarian measures for the migrant laborers amidst this lockdown.

Talking about Uttar Pradesh, total of eighteen districts are under high alert after reports of people from these districts attended Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin from March 13 to 15. Further, six Telangana people who attended the religious congregation near Nizamuddin have died due to coronavirus last night.

Delhi: People from Markaz building,Nizamuddin continue to be shifted to hospitals&quarantine centers. Around 1034 people shifted till now-334 to hospitals & 700 to quarantine centers, in at least 34 trips made by buses. 24 people, gathered here,tested positive for #COVID19 so far pic.twitter.com/zJCg7p8r1w — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

#Update: 4 new Coronavirus positive cases in Mumbai and 1 in Pune; Total number of positive cases in the state rises to 230: Maharashtra Health Department https://t.co/2jkaOvaCqU — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

People from Markaz building, Nizamuddin are getting shifted to quarantine centers. In total, 1,034 people have been shifted among which 334 are shifted to hospitals and 700 to quarantine centers. Further, 24 people out of the whole gathering are tested COVID-19 positive.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal are holding a meeting via video conferencing over Nizamuddin Markaz issue. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyender Jain and other officials are participating in the meeting. (file pic) #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/Hu9vMaSsBs — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

Not just this, the government is also amplifying more coronavirus test sites and laboratories across the country and the Indian industry is also working on vaccines, critical-care treatments for controlling the number of COVID-19 cases in India.

