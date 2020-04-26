Coronavirus lockdown: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has allowed standalone shops in residential areas and neighbourhood shops to open. However, all the shops in the containment zones will remain shut.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the number of cases and deaths reported each week due to novel coronavirus-COVID-19 has come down. Each week is better that the week gone-by. The number of cases and deaths reports each week have come down and many people are on the road to recovery. Looking at the graph going downward, they have decided to implement central government’s decision to open certain shops in Delhi. These include medical stores, grocery stores, fruits/vegetable shops and dairy. Standalone stops in residential areas and neighbourhood shops have also been permitted to open.

However, shopping malls and markets will remain closed. The relaxations also do not apply in containment zones. All the shops in the containment zones will remain shut. In his address, Kejriwal also urged recovered patients to donate plasma in the state’s fight against coronavirus. He cited the example of a patient at LNJP hospital whose health improved significantly after plasma therapy.

On relaxing the lockdown after May 3, Arvind Kejriwal said that the further course of action will be decided after centre’s decision. In Delhi, about 95 areas have been included in the containment zone list. These are areas with high risk of the spread of the coronavirus and thus have been allowed no movement or activity whatsoever.

In the 7th week since the beginning of Corona pandemic, 850 cases were reported & in the 8th week – last week – 622 cases were reported. 21 people died in 7th week & 9 people died last week. In 7th week 260 people recovered&discharged, in 8th week 580 recovered&went home:Delhi CM https://t.co/0grDMLjVV7 — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

Centre decided to open certain shops, we're implementing it here too. Medical stores,grocery stores,fruits/vegetable shops,dairy will remain open. Besides this, standalone shops in residential areas,neighbourhood shops will also open. No shopping complex/market will open:Delhi CM pic.twitter.com/zayDbXM18L — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

No shops will open in containment zones: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal #COVID19 https://t.co/MfIBi2lCXH — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

We are asking the patients, who have recovered and discharged, to donate plasma: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal #COVID19 https://t.co/5e7SImyRF6 — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

In last 24 hours, 111 new cases and 1 death have been reported in Delhi . The total number of cases in the state has reached 2625 with 54 deaths. Meanwhile, the overall cases in India has crossed has 26,000 mark and the death toll has reached 824.

