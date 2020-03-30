Coronavirus lockdown: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said the government is planning to give provisions to people who don't have ration cards. He requested people not to pay attention to rumors.

Coronavirus lockdown: To ensure that no one would sleep empty stomach in the Capital, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government is planning to provide provisions to people who don’t have ration cards. In a statement, CM Kejriwal added that stringent steps would be taken against ration dealers who are stealing people’s ration and cheating at this time of epidemic. To control thousands of migrants who gathered at Delhi’s Anand Vihar bus depot after being misinformed that special busses will take them to their native places on Sunday, Delhi CM did a presser and urged people to stay where they are. He asserted that the state government has done all arrangements at night shelters and it is government’s responsibility to take care of them till the lockdown ends.

Kejriwal further said that people who are staying at home and not violating the lockdown are true patriots. He appealed people not to pay attention to rumors, and believe fake news, chief minister added.

हम उन लोगों को भी जल्द ही राशन देने की योजना बना रहे हैं जिनके पास राशन कार्ड नहीं है। तब तक वो दिल्ली सरकार के केंद्रों में दिए जा रहे मुफ्त भोजन का लाभ उठाएं। pic.twitter.com/L4dU6pJUVO — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, issuing directions to district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police, said if any person is found without the essentials services pass he/she should be sent to quarantine at the nearby night shelter.

As per the data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), coronavirus has infected more than 1,122 people and claimed 29 lives, while more than 100 people have been cured so far. The numbers shoot up after 72 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the national capital.

