Lockdown 4.0 is nearing its end on May 31. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 1,65,799 and death toll is now at 4706.

As lockdown 4.0 nears its completion on May 31, the chief minister of different states are in talks with Centre on the way forward. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday has urged the government of India to extend the lockdown for 15 more days. He said that the graph of COVID-19 is increasing and extending the lockdown for 15 more days is necessary. But, he also weighed in favour of giving some relaxations, including the re-opening of restaurants with 50 percent capacity. Some people have also requested for the resumption of gyms, he added.

Pramod Sawant stated that they are waiting for revised guidelines by Ministry of Home Affairs and if the state gets relaxations, it will be implemented in Goa accordingly.

Earlier on Friday, Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel revealed that he has requested the Centre to not open state borders for now. He stated that states should be consulted on the resumption of railways and air services amid coronavirus lockdown. Moreover, the centre should ease the borrowing limit of states from 3 percent to GSDP to 3 percent under Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, announced by PM Modi.

Also Read: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urges Centre to clarify India-China border situation, says silence is fueling massive speculation amid crisis

Also Read: US President Donald Trump says he is liked more in India than his own country

Lockdown must be extended for 15 more days, it is needed, as the graph of #COVID19 is rising: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant https://t.co/b2hmy2Zn0t — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2020

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel reiterated in talks held with HM Amit Shah where he sought views from CMs on lockdown,that borders of state shouldn't be opened,requested to consider views of CMs on train/flight service&ease borrowing condition for states under economic package:CMO pic.twitter.com/axHDZJNawS — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2020

The suggestions have come in after Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the chief ministers of different states to send in their recommendations on lockdown extension. India recorded the highest ever spike of 7,466 cases and 175 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,65,799 cases, including 89,987 active cases, 71,105 cured/discharged/migrated and 4706 deaths.

Also Read: K Chandrashekhar Rao’s govt taking all measures to stop locust fear in Telangana

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App