Coronavirus lockdown: Mouni Roy shares some hot and sexy photos from her early beach trips. She looked stunning in the pictures and sai that she could live a few more days.

Mouni Roy shares her old day’s pictures, in the photos, she seems super happy enjoying her vacation on the beach. She wore a stunning navy blue coloured Bikini with lemon colour strips on it. In one of the pictures she also give it a funky look by wearing a shirt over the bikini. Mouni Roy looked hail the Instagram with this exotic picture and takes away the breath of her di-heart fans. Mouni Roy misses no chance to impress her fans with her tremendous looks and this time she just bloomed the quarantine for many of her fans.

Well,, the most interesting thing about this post is that Mouni shared a thought which might confuse the fans that what she is talking about. The gold actor wrote with such a shining beach, it may be dust or rubble but the stories that have been made about this will help her to rescue in some more critical days. She might be talking about the quarantine or it may be an indication of her happiest day.

However, it is cleared that she is recalling the happy trips and outgoing tasks in the pictures and shows how badly she wanted to go there. These bikini pictures justify her joy in the photo and how relaxed it was in this sunshine.

Mouni Roy has been featured with Akshay Kumar in the film Gold where is played the role of Akshay’s wife and her Bengali accent and looks nailed it. After that, she has been seen opposite to raj Kumar Rao in Made In China.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App