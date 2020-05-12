Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation tonight at 8 pm. His address to the nation comes a day after his meeting with state chief ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm today. The official Twitter account of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirmed the development and tweeted that PM Modi will be addressing the nation at 8 pm this evening. PM Modi’s address to the nation comes a day after his 5th meeting with State Chief Ministers on lockdown extension and the way forward. Along with PM Modi and chief ministers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan were also present in the meeting.

In the meeting held yesterday, PM Modi said that we have got a clear idea of the geographical spread of coronavirus in India till now. Officials have understood its operating procedure till the district level. This information will now help the country to focus its strategy against coronavirus.

PM Modi underlined the two fold challenge that lies ahead of India in its fight against the deadly virus. He highlighted that the first challenge would be to reduce the transmission of the virus and second challenge would be to increase public activity gradually. The efforts will now be concentrated in achieving both these objectives along with stopping the spread of coronavirus to rural areas. Acknowledging the recommendation of CMs to open up the economy, he urged them to send in their recommendations on how they want to deal with the lockdown in their particular state.

Also Read: COVID-19 update: Number of positive cases in India cross 70,000 with toll at 2,293, Railways to resume passenger trains from today

Also Read: Telangana to file a case against Andhra Pradesh over Srisailam river water project

Shri @narendramodi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM this evening. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 12, 2020

PM Modi said,"I am of the firm view that the measures needed in the first phase of lockdown were not needed during the 2nd phase and similarly the measures needed in the 3rd Phase are not needed in the fourth": PMO https://t.co/NcwNK4kDKy pic.twitter.com/vz7bITeGXb — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020

I (PM Modi) request you all to share with me by May 15, a broad strategy on how each one of you would want to deal with lockdown regime in your particular states. I want states to make a blueprint on how to deal with various nuances during&after gradual easing of lockdown: PMO pic.twitter.com/INMfiYQFev — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 70,000 mark today. A spike of 3,604 new cases and 87 deaths has been reported in the last 24 hours. Of the 70,756 cases, there are 46,008 active cases, 22,454 cured/discharged/migrated and 2293 deaths.

Also Read: 2G mobile data services to be restored in Kashmir except in Pulwama, Shopian districts from today

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App