Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat radio address on Sunday, apologised for taking harsh steps to counter the spread of novel coronavirus-COVID-19 in India. Referring the nationwide lockdown imposed by the Indian government, PM Modi said that the decision has caused difficulties, especially in the lives of poor people. Some of the people would also be angry with him. But, the fight against COVID-19 is a tough one and tough measures are required to ensure the safety of everyone.

Expressing that people must be wondering what kind of Prime Minister he is, PM Modi said that lockdown is the only solution to combat COVID-19. Speaking to the people who have been not taking the lockdown seriously, PM Modi said that he understands people don’t break the rules deliberately but it is happening. If the lockdown is not followed seriously, it will get tougher to protect ourselves from the virus.

Shedding light on the incidents of misbehaviour of authorities against those stepping outside their house despite a lockdown, PM Modi said that one needs to be sensitive and understanding. It is time that we increase social distancing and reduce emotional distancing.

PM Modi’s apology to introduce harsh steps, including a nationwide lockdown, against COVID-19 has come after hundreds and thousands of migrants workers working in North India, especially the National Capital, decided to head back to their hometowns due to lack of work and food. In the absence of public transport, the migrant workers started walking towards their homes barefoot.

A 38-year-old migrant worker, who had set his journey from Delhi to reach Madhya Pradesh, died of a heart attack mid-way after walking for about 200 km. Looking at the gravity of situation at hand, state governments of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh arranged for buses, community kitchens and night shelters.

