Coronavirus lockdown: In his Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today apologised for taking harsh steps like imposing a countrywide lockdown. He said that the fight against COVID-19 is a tough one and requires harsh measures to ensure the safety of everyone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat radio address on Sunday, apologised for taking harsh steps to counter the spread of novel coronavirus-COVID-19 in India. Referring the nationwide lockdown imposed by the Indian government, PM Modi said that the decision has caused difficulties, especially in the lives of poor people. Some of the people would also be angry with him. But, the fight against COVID-19 is a tough one and tough measures are required to ensure the safety of everyone.

Expressing that people must be wondering what kind of Prime Minister he is, PM Modi said that lockdown is the only solution to combat COVID-19. Speaking to the people who have been not taking the lockdown seriously, PM Modi said that he understands people don’t break the rules deliberately but it is happening. If the lockdown is not followed seriously, it will get tougher to protect ourselves from the virus.

Shedding light on the incidents of misbehaviour of authorities against those stepping outside their house despite a lockdown, PM Modi said that one needs to be sensitive and understanding. It is time that we increase social distancing and reduce emotional distancing.

I apologize for taking these harsh steps which have caused difficulties in your lives, especially the poor people. I know some of you would be angry with me also. But these tough measures were needed to win this battle: PM Narendra Modi #MannKiBaat (file pic) pic.twitter.com/fwGlUk5ubz — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2020

I understand that no one wants to break rules deliberately, but there are some people who are doing so. To them, I will say that if they don’t follow this #lockdown, it will be difficult to protect ourselves from the danger of #Coronavirus: PM Modi #MannKiBaat (file pic) pic.twitter.com/okLY9OUEAh — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2020

I was extremely hurt when I came to know that some people are misbehaving with those who are being advised home quarantine. We need to be sensitive and understanding. Increase social distancing but reduce emotional distancing: PM Narendra Modi #Mannkibaat #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/tRNfS5gMKI — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2020

PM Modi’s apology to introduce harsh steps, including a nationwide lockdown, against COVID-19 has come after hundreds and thousands of migrants workers working in North India, especially the National Capital, decided to head back to their hometowns due to lack of work and food. In the absence of public transport, the migrant workers started walking towards their homes barefoot.

Delhi: Migrant workers in very large numbers at Delhi's Anand Vihar bus terminal, to board buses to their respective home towns and villages. They have walked to the bus terminal on foot from different parts of the city. pic.twitter.com/IeToP3hX7H — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

Ghaziabad: Huge number of migrant workers continue to walk along the national highway 9 in Indirapuram, in absence of transport services due to #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/8S1Itr6UXQ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 28, 2020

A 38-year-old migrant worker, who had set his journey from Delhi to reach Madhya Pradesh, died of a heart attack mid-way after walking for about 200 km. Looking at the gravity of situation at hand, state governments of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh arranged for buses, community kitchens and night shelters.

कोरोना को फैलने से रोकने के लिए लॉकडाउन बेहद जरूरी है। इस कठिन समय में हमारे शहर के गरीबों को हमारी मदद की जरूरत है। क्या आप उनकी मदद करने के लिए तैयार है?#DelhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/wt8C0YwNxq — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 29, 2020

Arrangement of 1000 buses have been done to take the migrant workers to their respective hometowns amid #CoronavirusLockdown. Transportation Officers, bus drivers and conductors were called by the CM last night to make all the arrangements: Government of Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/Vr2Dnkw6ID — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 28, 2020

