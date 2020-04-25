Coronavirus Lockdown: No public gatherings will be allowed in Uttar Pradesh till June 30. UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced the decision today after his COVID-19 review meeting with chairpersons of 11 committees.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday has prohibited public gatherings in the state till June 30. He has directed the concerned officials ensure that the people of Uttar Pradesh follow the guidelines of lockdown effectively. A decision to revise the rule will depend on the situation. The decision to restrict public gatherings in UP was taken after Yogi Adityanath’s COVID-19 review meeting with chairpersons of 11 committees.

A daily has quoted Yogi Adityanath as saying that Muslim community leaders have requested people to offer their prayers from their houses during Ramzan. No mass gatherings will be allowed as it is only increases risk of the spread of coronavirus. Keeping in mind the situation at hand, there will be no public gatherings till June 30. Even if the nationwide lockdown lifts on May 3, public gatherings in UP will be prohibited till June 30.

Emphasising the positive results of effective lockdown in several districts, Yogi Adityanath also said legal action must be taken against people who try to evade quarantine. In Uttar Pradesh, the total number of coronavirus cases has reached 1621, including 247 cured/discharged/migrated and 25 deaths.

Chief Minister has directed officers that no public gathering be allowed till 30th June. Further decision will be taken depending on the situation: Office of CM Yogi Adityanath #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/1zF4tw9dLE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 25, 2020

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds a meeting with chairpersons of 11 committees of the state to combat #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/iCOAk9tFfq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 25, 2020

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also recently decided against attending the last rites of his late father Anand Singh Bisht. In an official letter, he wrote that he would be forced to miss his father’s last rites due to state’s fight against coronavirus and nationwide lockdown. However, he would pay a visit after the lockdown. Yogi Adityanath’s father Anand Singh Bisht passed away in AIIMS, Delhi on April 20. He was suffering from liver and kidney ailments.

