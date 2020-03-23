Coronavirus Lockdown: After the residents of Punjab fail to follow the guidelines and instructions given by the government, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has come up with a solution to resolve this problem. Recently, the government has imposed a curfew in Punjab to stop the spread of COVID-19 with no relaxations. Punjab has now become the first state to impose this measure across the country.

An official statement revealed that after discussing the matter with the DGM and Chief Secretary, the CM took this decision as they observed that the people started hanging out in large numbers on the roads and the streets. So the main idea behind imposing curfew is to keep people safe inside their homes.

Talking about the number of cases in Punjab, the positive cases have spiked to 21 with one death. Earlier, Chief Minister revealed that the government is free to impose legal action against the violators of home quarantine.

After reviewing situation with Chief Secretary & @DGPPunjabPolice, CM @capt_amarinder announced full curfew with no relaxations. DCs have been asked to issue orders accordingly. Any person required to be given relaxation will be so allowed specifically for given period & purpose. pic.twitter.com/BIOJ94eg9Q — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) March 23, 2020

In all, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has reported 415 positive cases with seven deaths and twenty-three people discharged. After observing Janata Curfey imposed by PM Narendra Modi, the centre and the state government has also imposed lockdowns in 75 districts across the country. The only idea behind all these measures is to safeguard people from the exposure of the virus.

415 confirmed cases reported so far, 23 patients discharged, 7 deaths reported – some of them also had co-morbid conditions: Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/CzM0Dff9UV — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

Lav Agarwal, the joint Secretary, Health Ministry recently revealed in a media briefing that a complete lockdown has been announced in 19 states and Union territories to avoid the transmission of coronavirus.

