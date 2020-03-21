India’s ace boxer and Rajya Sabha MP Marry Kom violated novel coronavirus 14-day quarantine protocol, said reports as she attended President Ram Nath Kovind’s breakfast party at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on March 18. As directed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the government of India, she was supposed to be in self-isolation for minimum 14 days as she might be infected. Marry Mom, who was in Jordan to participate in the Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifiers, had returned India on March 13 and attended breakfast hosted by President Kovind and attended by several dignitaries.

A picture shared by the President of India’s twitter handle shows Mary Kom in the second row with other Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan along with President Ramnath Kovind.

President Kovind hosted Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning. pic.twitter.com/Rou6GLrSHH — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 18, 2020

Soon after the news went viral, Mary Kom told media that she was inside her house quarantined since she returned from Jordan. She added that she didn’t shake hands with anyone at President’s breakfast party.

MC Mary Kom: I am home since I came back from Jordan. I only attended the President's event and did not meet BJP MP Dushyant Singh or shake hands with him at all. My quarantine after Jordan ends, but I’m going to be at home only for the next 3-4 days. (File pic) #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/itEfFuzWGO — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2020

In another similar case, singer Kanika Kapoor, who allegedly skipped the coronavirus test at the airport by hiding in the toilet, had also attended a high profile party in Lucknow where several dignitaries including BJP lawmaker Dushyant Singh and former Rajasthan CM Vasundhra Raje.

Reports said Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was also there at the President’s House.

IANS quoted boxing coach Santiago Nieva stating that all members of the Indian boxing contingent, who went to Jordan, are under 14-day quarantine.

President Kovind, who met all the dignitaries and shook hands, is likely to undergo coronavirus test after the breakfast party, said reports.

So far, more than 283 positive cases have been detected in India off which 5 people lost their lives. Globally, the number of infected people has crossed 2,50,000 mark and 11,800 people died due to covid-19.

