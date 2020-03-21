Coronavirus in Noida: After identification of a positive case of coronavirus in Noida's high-rise township, the entire society has been put under a lockdown for 3 days. After the lockdown, fear and uncertainty looms large over the residents of the society. Here's what a resident of the society has to say over the entire situation-

The Janata Curfew, which was supposed to be imposed from March 22, 2020, at 7 am, has come a day early for a high-rise residential township complex in Noida, which has been placed under lockdown after a person with travel history to France tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. With thousands of flats in the township, fear looms large over the residents.

One of the residents, under the condition of anonymity, spoke to us and revealed the entire society has been put under a lockdown for 3 days. While they were prepared for the Janata Curfew on Sunday and had decided to store essentials a day prior, the lockdown on early Saturday morning came as a shock.

No individual was allowed to go outside the society premises or come inside. Some society members also requested the authorities to allow at least 2-3 individuals to go outside and get essentials for everyone but they were met with only response- it is for their own safety. As the day progresses, the authorities have allowed delivery of essentials till the main gate, but not beyond it. Amid the difficult phase, the township residents stand united against the hardship for the safety of one and all. The residents also paid their respects to all those who are helping to control the virus.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Cases now at 283 in India, Noida residential complex shut for 2 days after a resident found positive

The tower, where the novel coronavirus patient has been identified, is currently being sanitised, to be followed by sanitisation of common areas and the remaining 30-odd towers. All the domestic help employed in the society have been sent home on paid leaves for 5-6 days after undertaking medical tests for record purposes, the resident said.

Also Read: Indian Army allows 35 per cent officers, 50 per cent jawans to work from home from March 23, next batch from March 30

Coupled with the stationing of an ambulance and SDM in the society, health officials are also on rounds enquiring every household about the family members, their travel history and if they had any COVID-19 symptom. However, the resident said most fear that some could be lying to evade a stricter quarantine.

Please follow ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) guidelines on #COVID19 testing: Asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case should be tested once between day 5 and day 14 of coming in his/her contact. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/6gQ2PQGbee — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2020

When asked if residents are working from home or going to offices, the resident said those who can work from home, especially in IT-based jobs, are doing so. However, the ones with field jobs are finding it difficult. In the event of a lockdown, they have been compelled to take a few days off, the resident said.

In complete support of PM Modi’s call for Janata Curfew, the resident emphasised it is important to break the chain by self-quarantine and social distancing.

Also Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for Janata Curfew on Sunday March 22 to contain coronavirus pandemic

Union Health Ministry: A total of 298 cases of #Covid_19 have been reported in the country. Out of the total number, four people have died and 22 others have been recovered. pic.twitter.com/oUU2lDC9I6 — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2020

PM Narendra Modi: Never forget-precautions not panic. It’s not only important to be home but also remain in the town/city where you are. Unnecessary travels will not help you or others. In these times, every small effort on our part will leave a big impact. #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/ajxvvgMZZn — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2020

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App