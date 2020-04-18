Amid high number of Covid 19 positive cases in the state , Andhra Government is focusing on the health of The people and it wanted to improve over all health care in the state. even if its reeling under the financial crisis, it has decided to strenthen the public hospitals in Andhra. The Andhra Pradesh government has started its pilot project of home delivering fruits during the lockdown in Kurnool. Kits consisting of 20 fruits out of which there will be 8 Bananas, 5 Oranges, 5 Lemon, 1 Papaya and 1 Musk Melon are being sold for a price of 100rs.

The Agricultural marketing department of AP has already procured over 7000 MT of Bananas from the farmers. This not only helps the government utilise the produce procured from the farmers during these times but also ensures availability of nutritious and good quality fruits to citizens at their doorstep. Apart from offering door delivery of these kits, the government is also educating the citizens of the state on the nutritious qualities of each of these fruits with the help of posters and brochures being circulated online as well as offline. Details about which Vitamin each of these fruits contains to the biological benefits of the same, the awareness campaign covers it all.

Andhra Govt to invest Rs 16,000 crore to revamp hospitals under the Nadu – Nedu programme (then – now programme) the Chief Minister sought details on the construction and development works of village clinics, primary health care centers, community health centers, area hospitals, and district-level hospitals under the Nadu-Nedu programme. He ordered the officials to identify places for the construction of new medical colleges in the state.

Briefing the importance of the Nadu-Nedu programme in the health sector, Chief Minister said that the fruits of this programme will be a great asset to future generations and the public health care system will be strengthened in the state. He asked the officials to call for tenders in the first week of June and the estimated budget for the Nadu-Nedu programme and construction of new medical colleges is Rs 16,000 crore. Nadu-Nedu in hospitals will be a historical programme and no other government has taken such measures to strengthen the public health care system, Chief Minister said and added that public and nation will stand with the government for such programmes.

