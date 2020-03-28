A Joint Quarantine operation was carried out by the Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka governments in order to help 1334 migrant labourers from various districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Upon receiving information that 1334 migrant labourers from AP, after obtaining passes from the Deputy Director of Fisheries in Mangalore were headed towards the Nangili Toll Plaza ( Kolar district) to cross over to AP, Chittoor Collector, SP and Sub Collector rushed to the spot to coordinate with their counterparts from Kolar ( Karnataka).

The migrant workers were not permitted to enter AP due to the lockdown and the guidelines of the Union as well as state government.

Instead, both the governments decided to initiate a Joint Quarantine operation in Kolar in order to take care of their stay for the time being while taking precautionary measures to ensure none of them are Covid-19 carriers.

A certain concern with respect to the availability of doctors and facilities was raised by the Kolar administration. The AP government has ensured that all those concerns are addressed and necessary logistical support is provided.

This included :

– Food that was needed immediately in the form of snacks, dinner apart from drinking water.

– Transport facility to take all the 1334 labourers to the designated quarantine area in the Kolar district

– A medical team for medical examination which consisted of 12 doctors, 22 supervisors and ANMs.

These are the ground level workers to help the migrant labourers . The ANMs are the following district wise

Nellore – 676

Srikakulam – 231

Prakasam – 263

Visakhapatnam – 114

Guntur – 18

East Godavari – 1

Vizainagaram – 8

ODISHA – 24.

The AP government officials assured that all possible support will be provided to the authorities in Karnataka in order to take care of its citizens and also thank the Kolar administration for extending support so promptly. They further went onto add that they will constantly monitor the situation in each of these quarantine centers where these labourers will be staying for the next few days.

