Coronavirus outbreak: India has recorded 149 new cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 873. The highest number of cases have been reported from Maharastra, wherein there are 177 active cases, 3 foreign nationals, 25 cured and 5 deaths.

India has reported 149 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus- COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours (highest in a single day), taking the total count of confirmed cases to 873. Amongst which, there are 826 active cases, 47 foreign national, 79 cured/discharged and 19 deaths. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by coronavirus outbreak in India, with 177 active cases, 3 foreign nationals, 25 cured and 5 deaths. Kerala is the second worst affected state, followed by Maharashtra, with 165 active cases, 8 foreign nationals, 11 cured/discharged.

As per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, the 19 deaths have been reported from the states of Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Globally, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 5,97,252. Out of which, 1,33,363 recovered and about 27, 355 died. The highest number of COVID-19 positive cases has been reported from USA (1, 04,671), followed by Italy (86,498) and China (81, 394). Speaking on COVID-19 pandemic, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently said that these are tragic numbers but one must also remember that more than hundred thousand people have also recovered.

149 new #Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in last 24 hours, total positive cases in India now stand at 873. https://t.co/1XkxnoDWTj — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

There are now, more than half a million confirmed cases of #COVID19 and more than 20,000 deaths. These are tragic numbers, but let us also remember that around the world, more than a hundred thousand people have recovered: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO pic.twitter.com/KcUSQFDKYl — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

As India maintains a nationwide lockdown till April 14, hundreds and thousands of migrant workers took to the streets last night to head to their native places barefoot, in the absence of public transport. The migrants complained that they are not getting work here so the only option left for them is to go back to their hometowns. To control the situation, the government has arranged for 1000 buses to take the migrant workers back to their respective hometowns amid the lockdown.

Arrangement of 1000 buses have been done to take the migrant workers to their respective hometowns amid #CoronavirusLockdown. Transportation Officers, bus drivers and conductors were called by the CM last night to make all the arrangements: Government of Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/Vr2Dnkw6ID — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 28, 2020

#WATCH Huge gathering at Ghazipur near Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border as people wait to board special buses arranged by UP govt for their native districts in Uttar Pradesh. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/PgVM6eSank — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

