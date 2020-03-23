Amid COVID-19 outbreak in India, Indian government has advised the states to take lockdown seriously and punish the offenders. The action taken by Indian government came after PM Narendra Modi tweeted that there are still many people who are not taking the lockdown seriously.

PM Narendra Modi’s call for Janata Curfew has been followed by a lockdown in about 78 districts where positive cases of novel coronavirus-COVID-19 have come to light. As the menace caused by the deadly virus in India grows in scale and magnitude with the identification of about 415 confirmed cases, the Government of India has asked the states to strictly enforce the lockdown and take legal action against violators.

The Indian government released its advisory after PM Modi tweeted that there are many individuals who are still not taking the lockdown seriously. In his tweet, PM Modi urged the people to save themselves and their family by following the instructions seriously. He also requested the state governments to enforce these rules.

States like Uttar Pradesh, Maharastra, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat among many others are on complete lockdown, barring essential services till March 31, 2020. After passenger trains and Inter-state buses, metros in several states have also been suspended temporarily.

Government of India asks states to strictly enforce lockdown, legal action will be taken against violators. #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/19yRUp3YVz — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

लॉकडाउन को अभी भी कई लोग गंभीरता से नहीं ले रहे हैं। कृपया करके अपने आप को बचाएं, अपने परिवार को बचाएं, निर्देशों का गंभीरता से पालन करें। राज्य सरकारों से मेरा अनुरोध है कि वो नियमों और कानूनों का पालन करवाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

Total number of positive Coronavirus cases in the country is 415 and 7 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/dKtaPhrHSo — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

This has been coupled with the implementation of Section 144 of CrPc, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area. On account of failing to do so, the violators can be imposed with a fine of Rs 200 and jail up to one month or more. A case of violation of CrPc Section144 has come to light from Ahmedabad in which 40 people have been booked for gathering outside their house on March 22.

FIR has been filed against 40 people from Khadia area who had gathered outside their house on 22 March as Section 144 of CrPC is imposed in Ahmedabad: Ashish Bhatia, Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

