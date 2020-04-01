With coronavirus cases in the country seeing a spike following the discovery of the infection among those at the Tableeghi Jamaat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin, it is the turn of Mumbai’s Dharavi to add to the fears of the spread of the disease.

A 56-year-old man in Dharavi said to be Asia’s largest slum, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 on Wednesday. The man has been admitted to Mumbai’s Sion Hospital and his family members have been detained for checks. Reports said the building where the man lived has been sealed and put under quarantine.

The Mumbai Police is tracing the contact history of the patient. Dharavi is a densely populated slum and the fears of the disease spreading among the predominantly lower-middle-class residents are seen as a challenge for the health system in Mumbai and Maharashtra. The state has the maximum positive cases in India, with approximately 320 patients.

One #Coronavirus positive case has been found in Shahu Nagar of Dharavi in Mumbai. A team of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is at the spot. Police is planning to seal the concerned building where the person has been found. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/3q7ClPqnXG — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020

While the coronavirus was seen as disease borne by people who had a travel history abroad, the discovery of cases without any foreign travel is perplexing for the government since it has maintained that there have been no community-level transmissions. India has identified 1,466 positive cases and has noted 38 deaths. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to address a meeting of chief ministers tomorrow, April 2, by videoconference to take stock of the situation following the recent spike in cases.

4 more deaths, due to #Coronavirus, have taken place in Maharashtra today taking the total death toll in the state to 16. The total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 335, including 41 people who have been discharged: Maharashtra Health Department — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020

Meanwhile, tennis buffs in India may have to go without their fix of Wimbledon this year. The All England Lawn Tennis Club has called off the tournament this year as the world and England face the crisis brought forward by the coronavirus.

