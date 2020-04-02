India crosses the mark of 2000 cases, approximately 235 cases has been reported in the last 24 hours. Karnataka reported 14 new cases in the last 24 hours confirmed state health minister.

India crosses the mark of 2000 cases, approximately 235 cases has been reported in the last 24 hours. Karnataka reported 14 new cases in the last 24 hours confirmed state health minister. The death toll is constant to 3 but 107 patients have been taken to isolation which includes a pregnant lady. Whereas the Harayan government has taken a decision to ban the sale of chew gum to stop the spread of coronavirus. It is not the key measure for the spread but the government has decided to keep all kinds to precautions in the state.

Delhi government said that there are more 141 new cases in the last 24 hours out of which 121 belongs to Markaz Nizamuddin. News agency ANI reported 2 deaths involved in Markaz Nizamuddin. The state health ministry confirmed 2 9 3 positive cases.

Assam Health Minister also made a big statement, he said that 488 people have been traced in the state who have been part of Markaz Nizamuddin. The government has taken 361 samples for the test and around 15 people are yet to be traced.

The health workers and police are also getting affected by the COVID-19, earlier today BMC worker in Dharavi found positive. After that In Delhi, AAIMS resident doctor was found positive. In no time the report came that his 9 months pregnant wife also get infected by the novel coronavirus.

Also, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said that the lockdown became big trouble for the citizens of India, it should be imposed with better preparations. To which BJP president JP Nadda called it an insensitive statement. While everyone is supporting the government to fight against coronavirus such statements should not be made. Markaz Nizamuddin highly affected the state of Tamil Nadu where 75 new cases were found in the last 24 out of which 74 has relation with Tablighi Jamaat.

