Coronavirus outbreak: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conferencing meeting with all state Chief Ministers to discuss prevailing COVID-19 situations in India on April 2. The meeting will be held at 11 am among Prime Minister and all Chief Ministers on Thursday. The number of cases took a hike today, approximately 335 cases have been reported. Reports said Tableeghi Jamaat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin increased the risk of coronavirus spread in India. The conference has to be held with state Chief Ministers to discuss the same issue and also to restrict the efforts of Tablighi Jamaat from spreading the disease into the different parts of the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey over the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. The CMO confirmed that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will also be present in the meeting on Thursday. Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba on Wednesday asked states to trace all those who were present at Tablighi Jamaat. Rajiv Gauba also them to find out their contacts and quarantine them to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Rajiv Gauba tried to make sure that all states must perform the exercise at a serious level.

PM Narendra Modi and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had a telephonic conversation earlier today on the prevailing COVID19 situation in Maharashtra. They also discussed tomorrow's video conferencing scheduled at 11am between PM and all Chief Ministers: Maharashtra CMO Sources pic.twitter.com/B6HLtakCky — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020

on a television briefing. After 2 weeks of lockdown implementation, the number of cases has suddenly increased at the end of week two. Reports said PM Narendra Modi will take some serious action after discussing the matter with the Chief Ministers of all the states. For more details stay tuned to NewsX.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App