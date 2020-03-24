COVID-19 Coronavirus plan: PM Narendra Modi to address the nation today at 8 pm yet again on coronavirus outbreak. Get more Coronavirus India update, Coronavirus lockdown in India, Janata Curfew, COVID-19 Coronavirus Outbreak News Today.

Coronavirus plan, Narendra Modi, Janata Curfew, COVID-19 Coronavirus lockdown in India: After addressing the nation and declaring Janata Curfew on March 22, PM Narendra Modi is all set to address the nation again today at 8 pm to discuss the vital aspects related to coronavirus and the menace caused by it. In his tweet, Narendra Modi expressed himself saying that he will address the nation again relating to the scourge of coronavirus.

This won’t be wrong to say that the Prime Minister is taking all the steps to save people from this pandemic as some hours back, he interacted with the media and its top officials suggesting them about their coverage and also discussed essential points of COVID-19 which has now infected 3 lakh people and taken the lives of 14,000 people globally.

Talking about India’s scenario, as per the figures updated some hours back, the total number of cases registered are 471, out of which 9 people have lost their lives and 34 people are cured and discharged from the hospitals after all the final tests.

वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते प्रकोप के संबंध में कुछ महत्वपूर्ण बातें देशवासियों के साथ साझा करूंगा। आज, 24 मार्च रात 8 बजे देश को संबोधित करूंगा। Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

Total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rise to 471 in India: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) pic.twitter.com/lNUMDzrroQ — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

Further, the restrictions and the guidelines stated by the government turned fruitful as from the last 24 hours, no new case has been registered from the capital of the country and 5 people have also been discharged from the hospital after getting cured. The Delhi CM said that the government is making sure to let the situation be under control.

In last 24 hours, no new case of #COVID19 reported in Delhi. 5 ppl have been discharged after treatment. Biggest challenge right now is that we don't have to let the situation turn uncontrollable, under any circumstance. Contribution of all is needed in achieving this: Delhi CM pic.twitter.com/xhvQRV9rlF — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

Total of 30 states are under complete lockdown to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Not just this, Punjab CM has also imposed a curfew to keep the people safe from the virus. Overall, it will be interesting to see what new things PM Narendra Modi will introduce today at 8 pm.

30 states/UTs announce complete lockdown in the entire state/union territory covering 548 dist to prevent the spread of #CoronavirusPandemic. 3 states (Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha) announce closure of certain areas. Lakshadweep announces lockdown on certain activities pic.twitter.com/vBSQ7ujS9r — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

