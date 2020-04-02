Coronavirus: In the video conference call with CMs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized on testing, isolation and quarantine to curb spreading of coronavirus aka COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, April 2, did a video conferencing with the chief ministers to brief them about the further roadmap to combat coronavirus aka COVID-19 and reiterated that testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine should remain the focus for coming a few weeks. PM Modi talked to each chief minister and checked on the current situation in their state. In his address, PM Modi said once the lockdown ends (on April 15), the governments should formulate a common exit strategy to ensure the staggered re-emergence of the people.

Authorities should ensure availability of proper medical facilities and separate machines, equipments for coronavirus patients, Prime Minister added.

Along with chief ministers, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and other top bureaucrats were present at the meeting with PM.

Although, Prime Minister has been in constant touch with health officials and chief ministers, it was the second time when all states CMs and PM Modi had a video conference call over coronavirus and steps to ensure 21-day lockdown which was imposed on March 25.

The data available on the Ministry of Home and Family Welfare’s website said infection has hit more than 1965 people and claimed 50 lives so far. However, 125 people been cured.

Meanwhile, the chief of Tablighi Jamaat, Maulana Saad Khandhlawi, urged people to the government guidelines, lockdown and take precautions to eliminate corona virus.

Everyone should follow the guidelines shared by the government and doctors, he said. An audio message that is doing round the internet carrying voice of maulana added that public gathering should be avoided and everyone should practice social distancing.

