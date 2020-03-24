Coronavirus: India will be under lock down for next 21 days, announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown for 21 days following the threat of the novel coronavirus aka COVID-19. The nationwide lock down will be imposed from March 25 and all essential and emergency services will continue to run. PM Modi started his speech praising people for follow the directions and making the Janata Curfew a success and added that at least 21 days isolation and social distancing is required to break the chain of coronavirus.

Prime Minister said social distancing directions are for everyone including himself, and its is the only way to tackle and curb spreading of virus. PM said some people believe that social distancing is only for infected people, no, it is for everyone. If one doesn’t stay indoors, it means he/she is risking his, his family and others life.

PM emphasized on being protected and safe saying JAAN HAI TOH, JAHAN HAI, means if you are health, alive then world is alive.

If social distancing for 21 days is not followed then India may go 21 years back.

He added that the government has spared 15,000 crores to deal with the novel virus and every essential medical thing will be provided in hospitals.

PM asked contrymen to pray for people who are working to sanitise the society, neigbourhoods, roads and public places to ensure complete eradication of the virus.

Prasing the media persons, who are working 24 hours and providing every small update to the people, PM Modi asked countrymen to pray for strength to them.

The Prime Minister described the situation in different countries due to the pandemic that has infected more than 3.5 lakh people and killed over 16,000.

