Prime Minister Modi dropped a hint to extend the 21-day nationwide lockdown after meeting the all-party leaders and reviewing coronavirus situation on Wednesday, April 8. As per Prime Minister’s earlier announcement, the lockdown is supposed to end on April 14 but in view to the critical situation, the government may extend the lockdown. During the the all-party meeting via video conferencing, Prime Minister Modi said it is a long fight and parties need to unite at this time. Except for Prime Minister, senior Congress leader and leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar were also present at the meeting.

However, as the number of coronavirus cases continue to surge and deaths continue to mount, several state governments and experts pushed for an extension of the lockdown.

Reports said, all-party leaders were briefed by health and home secretaries on various steps and actions taken by the Centre to combat COVID-19 and hurdles in imposing lockdown.

Prime Minister added that decision on further lockdown will be taken only after speaking to the chief ministers. He told the opposition leaders that everyone’s advice is important and welcome.

PM Modi also praised and talked on how the nation and politicians united in the fight against coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) reported that the number of infected cases crossed 5,000 today.

