Coronavirus: Nationwide lockdown is likely to be extended for 2 more weeks, as recommended by most of the chief ministers during video conferencing with PM Narendra Modi.

Coronavirus: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with Chief Ministers from all states via video-conferencing on Saturday, April 11. Addressing Chief Ministers, PM Modi said to save life of every citizen, lockdown and social distancing have created a big difference and most of the people understood this and stayed at home.

Taking a cue from PM Modi’s speech, most of the Chief Ministers including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh have asked for a two week extension in lockdown with some conditions. Although, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make the formal announcement about the future plans of extension of lockdown, CM Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet, said PM Modi has taken correct decision to extend lockdown.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in the video-conferencing of PM Modi with the Chief Ministers, suggested to PM that the lockdown should be extended till April 30 all over India. #Coronavirus (file pic) pic.twitter.com/cF4hCzhIDV — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2020

He added that India’s position is better compared to several developed nations because India started practicing lockdown and social distancing early. CM Kejriwal highlighted that if lockdown is stopped now, all gains would be lost.

Punjab Chief Ministers Office, in a tweet, said Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh suggested extension of nationwide lockdown at meeting with Prime Minister.

CM Capt Amarinder Singh, in PM's video-conferencing with CMs, recommended extension of national lockdown by at least a fortnight in addition to special concessions for industry & agriculture sectors urgently. He also asked for faster supply of rapid testing kits: CMO Punjab pic.twitter.com/uxrzbeV1qT — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2020

Reports said off 11, 10 Chief Ministers agreed to extension of nationwide lockdown for at least 2 more weeks. While West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked for a special relief fund.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel recommended to give permission to carry out economic activities within the states and continue the ban on inter-state road, air and rail facilities in view of COVID 19.

Meanwhile, reports surfaced that PM Modi may address the nation in a day or two after reviewing suggestions.

