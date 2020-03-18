Coronavirus: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address nation on Thursday at 8 pm to share update of covid 19 situation in India. PM Modi has been breifed by the Health Ministry officials on the situation and preparations.

In view to rapidly spreading novel Corona virus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address the nation on Thursday, March 19 at 8 pm. Reports said PM Modi would share update on the current situation after meeting Health Ministry officials.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said PM Modi expressed gratitude to all those at the forefront of combating COVID-19 including the various State Governments, medical fraternity, paramedical staff, armed and paramilitary forces, those associated with aviation sector, municipal staff and others.

In the meeting, several ways to curb spreading of virus were discussed and Prime Minister emphasised on actively engaging with individuals, local communities and organisations in chalking out mechanisms to fight the COVID-19 menace. He also urged officials and technical experts to deliberate on the steps to be taken next.

Earlier today, report from Health Ministry confirmed over 150 cases in India including 3 who lost their lives.

Most of the positive cases have travel histories from infection hit countries. Globally, Covid-19 has infected more than 1,20,000 people and claimed 5,000 lives.

As precautions, the Centre and state governments have prepared several check up centres to detect and quarantine people.

Schools, colleges, malls, Cinema halls, gyms and other public places have been shut will March 31. Also most of the offices have been detected to allocate work from home to their employees.

Several temples including Shirdi’s Sai Baba Temple, Mumabai’s SidhiVinayak, Jammu and Kashmir’s Mata Vaishno Devi Temple, Amritsar’s Golden Temple and others have been closed till the situation gets normal.

Ministry of Health and Welfare has advised people to avoid public transports, gatherings, use sanitizers and face masks to curb the spread.

