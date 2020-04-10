Coronavirus: Some security men were arrested by the Hydebad Police after they stopped students of North East from entering a mall and misbehaved with them because of their looks. Filing a complaint of discrimination on the basis of video proof, Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat ordered strict actions against them.

Two students from Manipur were denied entry into the Star Super Market in Vanasthalipuram of Hyderabad even after they showed their national identity: Aadhar cards. The security guards thought they were foreigners because of their looks. The students accused that it was a clear case of discrimination. The students leveled allegations of discrimination against the security staff of the super market asking that is Manipur not part of India?

A video clip of the incident is doing round the internet and thousands of netizens expressed solidarity with students criticizing the mall security asking the government to look into the matter.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat ordered stringent actions and accused have been arrested. Later, the Commissioner of Police personally interacted with students and handed over rice, pulse, and other essential items as a gesture. He assured students that they no need to worry and strict actions will be taken against the people doing so.

The incident attracted the eyes of the Union Ministers Kiran Rijuju and Kishan Reddy backed the students and assured them full protection and no discrimination.

I appreciate such prompt actions by @RachakondaCop police. This kind of humane gesture spreads positive messages and make our country united. https://t.co/qYqjyKnhAK — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 10, 2020

The CP of Rachakonda has personally interacted with both the victim students about their well being and handed over Rice bags & pulse packets to them. CP has started his career in IPS in 1997 at Manipur state so having knowledge of Manipuri language, society & culture.

Police have reassured them to reach in case of any emergency and emergency contact shared with them. CP Rachakonda has warned super market management that any discrimination on basis of caste, religion, race, language etc at public places will not be tolerated.

