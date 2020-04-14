The total number of novel coronavirus-COVID-19 cases in India has crossed 10,000 mark while the death toll has reached 339. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation today, extended the lockdown from April 14 till May 3.

The total number of novel coronavirus- COVID-19 positive cases in India has crossed 10,000 mark, including 8988 active cases, 1035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths. In the last 24 hours, about 1211 new cases and 31 deaths have been reported from across the country. Maharashtra, which continues to be the worst coronavirus affected state, has reported 2334 cases with 217 recoveries and 160 deaths. Delhi has become the second worst affected state with 1510 cases, 30 recoveries and 28 deaths and is followed by Tamil Nadu, which has reported 1173 cases, 58 recoveries and 11 deaths.

After accessing the situation at hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended the lockdown from April 14 to May 3. In his address to the nation, PM Modi said that all districts, states and localities would be closely monitored till April 20. The states that manage to curb coronavirus outbreak and show considerable reduction in the number of cases, would be allowed some ease from restrictions. The government of India will issue a detailed guideline regarding lockdown 2.0 tomorrow.

PM Modi also issued 7 guidelines regarding lockdown 2.0. These included take care of the elderly, follow the norms of lockdown seriously and wear homemade masks while stepping out, boost immunity by following the instructions issued by AYUSH ministry, Download Aarogya Setu App, Extend help to the needy, Don’t fire employees in the time of crisis and treat corona warriors with respect.

All metro, rail and air services in the country will remain suspended till May 3. Ministry of Labour & Employment have also set up 20 control rooms to address wage and other related grievances of workers. Moreover, it is also reported that Indian Premier League (IPL) has been postponed for the time being. An official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

