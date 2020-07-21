The novel coronavirus will disappear if Muslims are allowed to offer namaz at mosques, said Shafiqur Rahman, Samajwadi Party MP. Bakra Eid festival is on August 12 and Rahman demanded that markets should be opened for this festival.

The saga of Indian politicians and their strange cures for fighting Covid-19 continues.

The novel coronavirus will disappear if Muslims are allowed to offer namaz at mosques, said Shafiqur Rahman, Samajwadi Party MP on Monday.

Bakra Eid festival is on August 12 and Rahman demanded that markets should be opened for this festival. He represents the Sambhal constituency in UP. He also said that coronavirus is a punishment from God for people’s sins.

Also read: AP signs MoU with Amul to benefit farmers and women

Also read: Black clouds over Gurugram: Netizens term it an apocalypse scene, see photos

The MP also said that markets should be opened in the first week of August so that people can buy animals. He said that he wants markets to open on the occasion of Bakra Eid so that they can easily purchase animals for the purpose of sacrificing them during the festival. Mosques and eidgahs should be opened for people so that they can offer prayers to end coronavirus.

In UP, strict lockdown has been implemented on weekends by the Yogi Adityanath-led government due to the rising coronavirus cases in the state.

There is no cure for the Coronavirus yet.

In India, public gatherings are still prohibited, particularly in religious places where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) said that the markets and offices will remain closed on weekends.

Many politicians have come up with strange treatments to fight the novel Coronavirus. Rahman is not the only one.

Dilip Ghosh, West Bengal BJP President, and Lok Sabha MP, also recommended a solution for the virus a few days ago. He said that to fight the virus, people should drink cow urine.

Also read: After Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker, Jacqueline Fernandez responds to Kangana Ranaut’s statements

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App