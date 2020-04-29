Punjab CM Amarinder Singh recently announced the extension of lockdown for two more weeks to control the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced to extend the curfew for two more weeks to check the spread of coronavirus in the State. “Though the curfew has been extended by two more weeks, there will be relaxation from 7 am to 11 am every day. During this time, people can come out of their houses. Shops will also be allowed to open,” said Chief Minister Singh in a video address to the State’s people.

The nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25 to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which was to end on April 14. It is now slated to end on May 3. However, during a recent video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several state Chief Ministers have requested to extend the lockdown period.

As per the latest data shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 31,332, of which 7,696 have recovered/discharged and 1,007 people have succumbed to the disease.

Taking the state-wise tally, Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with a maximum number of cases up to 9318 with 1388 recovered from the virus after fighting the battle against coronavirus and 400 deaths, followed by Gujarat which has recorded total 3744 cases with 181 deaths, Delhi with 3314 positive cases and 54 deaths, Madhya Pradesh reports 2387 cases with 120 deaths and Rajasthan with 2364 cases and 51 deaths.

Globally, 3.1 million people are suffering from coronavirus cases with 216,000 deaths reported worldwide. The United States remains the worst affected country as it has recorded the highest number of cases which has reached 1,012,399.

