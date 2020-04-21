There was a major coronavirus scare at the Rashtrapati Bhawan after the kin of a staffer who resides at the premises of President house tested positive for coronavirus.

There was a major coronavirus scare at the Rashtrapati Bhawan after the kin of a staffer who resides at the premises of President house tested positive for coronavirus. While the staffer of seven members of his family was quarantined, 125 other staff houses were out in isolation. Though in a detailed press conference the president’s house clarified that neither the staffers nor anyone residing in the quarter have tested positive for coronavirus.

The relative of a sanitation worker, who isn’t an employee at Rashtrapati Bhawan has tested positive for coronavirus. The sanitation worker’s daughter in-law’s mother reportedly tested positive for the virus. The first contacts for all the seven have tested negative. Following the results, all 125 houses in Rashtrapati Bhawan were kept in isolation. While 25 houses in the same block were kept under strict isolation.

