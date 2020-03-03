Coronavirus in Delhi: The coronavirus scare has reached Noida after a person was recently detected with the virus in Delhi. The school, in which the son of the person studies, has observed an unofficial close. Another school in the area has also shut for sanitisation.

In the wake of Delhi’s first COVID-19, i.e Coronavirus, case, a school in Noida, identified as The Shriram Millennium School, has been unofficially closed for few days. Reports said the son of the coronavirus-quarantined person studies in The Shriram Millennium School. Upon his return from Italy, the parent had thrown a birthday party for his son, which was attended by some of his school friends, classmates, teachers and family members.

While the patient had earlier complained of uneasiness and had visited a doctor, his condition worsened after the birthday party and was detected with the Coronavirus. To contain the spread of the virus, the Ministry of Health has asked all the people who were present at the birthday party to undergo medical checkups and ensure self-quarantine for 14 days.

Additionally, the parents’ community of the school has decided to refrain from sending their children to school. Although no official statement has been released from the school, the incident has certainly led to a coronavirus scare among parents and students. The patient is currently under quarantine at RML Hospital.

Air India official: All crew members of February 25 Vienna-Delhi flight have been asked to stay in isolation at their respective homes for 14 days. A male passenger, who travelled from Vienna to Delhi by this flight, was found to be infected with #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/zs4Q5frA3d — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2020

Government of India: Two more cases of #COVID19 reported, one each from New Delhi & Telangana. Both the patients are stable and being closely monitored. pic.twitter.com/BkrL6qmLUK — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2020

Along with The Shriram Millennium School, the Shiv Nadar School has also been closed from March 4 to March 9 to ensure sanitisation across the campus to counter the spread of the virus.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on March 3, 2020, said in a statement that 2 positive cases of coronavirus have emerged in Delhi and Telangana. While the person detected in New Delhi had recently travelled to Italy, the person detected in Telangana had been to Dubai. This totals to 5 positive cases of coronavirus in India till now, the other 3 have since recovered. As the virus spreads across the world and not just China, travel restrictions may be further extended to other countries. Currently, the screening of passengers is being conducted at 21 airports, 12 ports and 65 minor ports.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan: As the situation develops, the travel restrictions may be further extended to other countries also. #coronavirus https://t.co/ckUhGjaXYQ — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2020

