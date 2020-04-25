Coronavirus: After the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) eases some of the lockdown guidelines, stationery shops in the national capital on Saturday opens.

Coronavirus: Shutters of stationery shops in the national capital opened on Saturday after a month as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) exempted all shops under the Shops and Establishment Act from revised consolidated lockdown restrictions.

Sanjay, the owner of a stationery shop in Hauz Khas welcomed the decision. “This is a good decision. This will help children as their online classes have started. Offices and lab also need papers. We thank the government for this,” he told ANI.

Shopkeepers said that students need books and other stationery items as their online classes have started amid the lockdown due to coronavirus.”I opened my stationery shop after a month. Classes of students have started. Offices also need stationery items. We are following social distancing,” said Jagdish Batra, who owns a stationery shop near Ghanta Ghar in north Delhi.

Hair salons & barber shops render services. Our order is applicable on shops which deal in sale of items. There is no order to open barber shops & hair salons. There is no order to open liquor shops too: Joint Secretary (Home Affairs) Punya Salila Srivastava #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/miqhRlFUPj — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

Goa Government issues order to all the gymnasiums, cinema theatres, public swimming pools, both stand alone and in hotels,resorts etc. Casinos, spa & massage parlours/salons, river cruises, night clubs & multiplexes to remain shut till further orders. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OrP4E4xPza — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

According to the Home Ministry, all standalone shops, neighborhood shops, and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open in urban areas. However, shops in markets, market complexes, and shopping malls are not allowed to open. The relaxations are not applicable in hotspots and containment zones.

Gurdeep Singh, a customer said that students have started doing homework so they need books.”I need books for the children as their online classes have started. They are doing homework,” he said.

Wore khaki to serve people: Delhi Police Constable puts duty before taking care of toddler son Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/9DvG6lzgPL pic.twitter.com/8hI3yVMnQz — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) April 25, 2020

Abhinav Pandey, who runs a stationery shop in Laxmi Nagar, said that shops are opened but wholesalers are not supplying new stocks.”I got the information that stationery shops are allowed to open. I have opened the shop after a month. We are not getting many customers like earlier. This shop is the only source of income. Wholesalers are not supplying stocks,” he said.

Delhi: Hardware shops in Laxmi Nagar open after about a month into #CoronaLockdown. All shops registered under Shops&Establishment Act of respective States/UTs, incl shops in residential complexes, neighborhood&standalone shops have now been exempted from lockdown restrictions. pic.twitter.com/w8CLjREB2l — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3. All services, including public transport, schools, colleges, and shopping malls, have been closed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

Mumbai: Customers throng grocery stores in Kurla area to make purchases. MHA has exempted all shops under Shops&Establishment Act of States/UTs,except shops in multi-brand&single-brand malls,outside limits of Municipal Corporations from revised consolidated lockdown restrictions. pic.twitter.com/vufYsWJ42c — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

