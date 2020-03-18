A suspect of Coronavirus jumped off 7th floor of Safdarjung Hospital and committed suicide as he was kept in isolation. A hospital staff said deceased wanted to run from the hospital before his test reports arrived.

A coronavirus patient committed suicide jumping of the 7the floor of Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital on Wednesday, March 18. The incident took place at around 10 pm, said a Delhi Police officer who reached the spot minutes after being informed.

Reports said he was admitted to the Delhi Hospital at around 9 pm and his he was only a corona suspect who was kwpt in isolation for tests. The deceased had a travel history from Australia and had a headache, one of symptoms for civic 19.

A hospital staff tolf media that Airport authorities had brought the deceased to the hospital as a coronavirus suspect.

He was tested but his reports were awaited due to which he was quarantined at Safdarjung hospital.

A doctor said deceased allegedly forcefully tried to open the isolation ward gates and wanted to leave the hospital, when he was stopped he jumped off the 7th floor.

Safdarjung Enclave vide DD No.42A, a Corona patient has committed suicide by jumping from the SSB building, said a statement from Safdarjung hospital adding deceased has been identified as age about 35 years male.

“It has been informed by Nodal Officer that he was admitted today at about 9 PM only as a suspected Corona patient from IGI Airport. He came from Sydney from Flight No. AI-301. He was staying in Sydney for last one year. He was having a headache,” the statement added.

So far, more than 161 cases have been detected positive in India, following which, schools, colleges, gyms, clubs, malls, cinema halls and several others public places have been shut down till March 31.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App