Coronavirus: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao backs complete lockdown for another 2 weeks, while Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy wants lockdown in red zones only as states economy is sinking. Both the CMs expressed concern about the farmers during the marathon conference with the PM Modi.

Coronavirus: After a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing, in which coronavirus situation was reviewed, both Chief Ministers of the Telugu states expressed different opinions over the nationwide lockdown extension. Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao batted for complete lockdown in the state, while his counterpart Jagan Mohan Reddy wants limited lockdown in Andhra Pradesh as the financial condition of the state is goingthrough severe crisis.

But the both CMs expressed concern about the farmers during the marathon conference with the PM Modi.

In the meeting, CM KCR urged PM Modi to extend the present lockdown for at least 2 weeks to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. During the lockdown, the CM said to ensure that farmers are not to put to losses and there is no problem for the supply of essential commodities, the food processing industry should be allowed to function.

KCR also requested PM to link agriculture with the MNREGA. This scheme should continue for at least two months. He has asked the PM to increase FBRM from 3 per cent to 5 per cent. The Centre should cut or hold the monthly interest paid by the States on debts from the Centre for at least 6 months.

While Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy explained the effective implementation of lockdown with human touch in the State to check the pandemic. He said any decision by the Centre would be fully endorsed but at the same time opined that the wheel of economy should keep moving irrespective of its pace. Participating in the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi he listed out the measures being taken by State, and said, of the 676 mandals,37 mandal are declared as red zones and 44 as orange zones. Effective steps are being taken under Centre guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19. The State has identified 141 containment

As the economic activity should go on, we are of the opinion to implement lockdown in red zones and provide a helping hand to farmers who have to sell their rabi crop, he said.

Agricultural and allied fields like aqua culture and horticulture are being badly affected with farmers unable to sell the Rabi crop as transport has come to a halt.

However, at this hour we have to stand united in the fight against COVID-19 and we will follow your strategy and guidelines, he said.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App