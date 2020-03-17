As the coronavirus threat looms, a couple in Telangana decided to get married online. The groom got stuck in Saudi Arabia after the government sealed the international borders.

A bride and groom from Kottagudam district of Telangana, got married online due to Corona scare. Reports said the groom got stuck in Saudi Arabia after the government imposed travel restrictions. How evere verything was arranged for the wedding, so the parents of both sides agreed to perform the marriage rituals online. The groom, Mohammed Adnan Khan, is a MBA who works with a company in Saudi Arabia since 5 years. He tied the knot with daughter of Shaik Abdul Nabi of Gundala in Kothagudem district.

The nikah held on Friday and other rituals (vidai) on Sunday night at a function hall in Khammam. But the groom could not come because of the travel restrictions in Saudi Arabia.

The parents of both sides, the bride and groom have agreed to go ahead as per the schedule through online. Rituals like Ijab-e-Qubul (proposal and acceptance) and signing of the Nikahnama signifying the couple’s confirmation and approval to enter into matrimony took place through a mobile video call. Even the local MLA too atteded the online wedding.

The novel coronavirus has spread to over 105 countries infecting more than a lakh people. 5000 people have lost their lives globally till now, while the number of infected people in India has shoot up to 125 claiming 3 lives.

The government has set up more than 51 check up centers to isolate people. Hygiene direction have been shared and people are advised to wash hands again and again and use sanitizers and face masks.

Meanwhile PM Modi has also urged people not to panic and believe fake information.

