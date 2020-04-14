Coronavirus: After a fake news surfaced on social media that trains will run today, thousands of migrants gather at Mumbai's Bandra station defying lockdown.

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extension to the nationwide lockdown and continue practicing social distancing, which is essential to keep citizens safe from coronavirus, thousands of migrants gathered at Mumbai’s Bandra Station. Theses migrants have been asking for special transport which will take then back to their native places. Reports said most of the people were from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh who don’t have money to survive in Mumbai and were will to go back home.

To control the situation, the local police had to baton charge to disperse them.

The visulas from the spot show that migrants violated government guidelines, and social distancing was forgotten.

Reports said these people were frustrated as they don’t have money, food and shelter. However, Maharashtra cabinet minister Aditya Thackeray, defending his government, said a mutual road map set by the Centre will largely help migrant labour to reach home from one state to another safely and efficiently. Time and again this issue has been raised with the centre. He added that the issue was also raised at the meeting with Prime Minister.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray, in a presse conference, requested people to stay where they are. He made it clear that there absolutely no need to worry or fear. The government has been taking care of everything specially in Mumbai and Pune.

He also called Home Minister Amit Shah to talk about the current situation.

