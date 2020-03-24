To fight against rapidly spreading Coronavirus, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had a video conference with CMDs of PSUs of Steel and Petroleum companies to review the essential supplies and precautionary measures.

Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, working from home today conducted a video conference with CMDs of all PSUs of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel. He reviewed the status of supplies of petroleum products in the country, operations of refineries, terminals and steel plants and also reviewed the safety measures being taken for the employees and their families.

In a statement, Dharmendra Pradhan said, he and his team is working continuously to ensure supplies of essential products to the people are not disrupted. He added efforts are being made while ensuring safety of team members.

He further added that his team members who are putting service over self and ensuring essential supplies are not hit deserve applause. Union Minister sais that he instructed CMDs to take all necessary steps to ensure safety and well being of employees and their family members.

In this challenging time, all must endure, must prevail asserting he and his team is fully geared up to meet the challenges. Together, we shall overcomesaid the union minister for steel and petroleum.

The deadly coronavirus has infected 470 people in India so far, while 9 people have lost their lives, said the data available on the Ministry of Home and Welfare’s website.

Gloabbly, 3,92,472 people have been infected and more than 17,000 people died due to corona virus that has hit more than 106 countries, said reports.

