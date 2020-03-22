Union Minister for Steel, and Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan along with his family in New Delhi expressed gratitude to people fighting coronavirus aka COVID-19 on Sunday by clapping and ringing bells. Just like people across the nation, who came out to thank doctors, nurses, police, delivery boys and others for providing essential and emergency services at this time of distress, Pradhan also clapped and rung a bell for the heros of the country who are countinously battling against the virus to keep the country running. Union Minister also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking an important call of janata curfew and making all come together in this testing time.

In a video, Dharmendra Pradhan can be seen with his family members at his residence’s lawn clapping, ringing bells, thanking and boosting confidence of people fighting corona virus. Notably, all the members were standing a distance from each other and followed all precautionary direction shared by the government.

Other heavyweight politicians like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, MP Manoj Tiwari, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, NCP chief Sharad Pawar also expressed gratitude for heroes fighting against coronavirus.

So far, 349 positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Welfare on Sunday. The numbers have shoot up shockingly and 3 deaths were reported in 24 hours taking the death toll to 7.

