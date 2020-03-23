Under the guidance of Minister of Petroleum and Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, steel PSUs have been taking a series of measures to try and contain spread of the novel Coronavirus and deal with the situation arising out of its spread.

Steel PSU NMDC has involved Women Self Help Groups of Dantewada to make masks and hand sanitisers to be distributed among its employees. Announcing the initiative, Shri Pradhan said that this will strengthen the fight against Coronavirus while ensuring income for these women. “Steps like these with “Ispati Irada” will play an important role in India’s fight against Coronavirus and also help overcome economic challenges being posed by the spread of this virus,” he further added.

NMDC will also give additional Rs. 1000 to all its regular and contractual employees, as a confidence building measure that the corporation is with them in these challenging times.

