Coronavirus: Amid the epidemic, thousands of migrants working in capital started heading towards their native places and gathered at Delhi-Noida, Delhi-Gaziabad border.

At the time when people have locked them selves inside their houses following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidelines to stay safe from novel coronavirus, thousands of migrant workers headed towards Delhi-Noida, Delhi-Ghaziabad boarders taking an arduous trek on foot after a news surfaced that Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath government has arranged special buses to help them reaching their respective destinations.

Reports said after waiting for hours, stranded people took buses from Gaziabad’s Lal Kuan.

Most of the migrants are from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana who are panicked and have no option left except for going back to their native places as India is observing a 21-day lockdown to eliminate spread of Covid-19.

As people started gathering at Delhi-Noida, Delhi-Gaziabad, Delhi-Gurugram boarders, the neighboring states made special arrangements for people to stay, distributed edibles and water bottles.

During the episode, policemen continued to perform their duty and requested people to maintain a foot’s distance, cover faces with masks and use hand sanitizers.

Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced that terents no need to pay rent for this month adding if house owner asks for rent, he/she has to face police action.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal too asked people to stay where they are and assured that the government will take Care of them but people are not pay heed to his appeal.

Prime Minister Naremdra Modi had announced India lockdown so that people should observe social distancing but tese pictures tell a different story and a threat of virus to reach the remotest corners and villages still looms.

As per the ministry of health and welafe’s website, number of positive coronavirus cases in India has shoot up to 918.

